Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Put your energy where it counts this year. Whether you decide to volunteer, do a good deed or spend your time climbing the professional ladder, the results will pay off. Your charm, coupled with a practical, fiscally sound approach, will encourage others to pitch in and help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Dealing with the past will be more complicated than you imagined. Keep your distance from people who have let you down. Stay focused on finishing what you start.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Turn up the volume and march to the beat of your own drummer. Be a self-starter, an organizer and someone who makes a difference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to what others say, but verify information before you pass it along. Prepare to make a change if someone backs out of a deal or disappoints you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be a leader, not a follower. Put your energy into doing what's right, not what someone pressures you to do. Rely on experience and accurate information. Self-improvement will result in compliments.