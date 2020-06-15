Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone talk you into something that makes you feel uncertain or uncomfortable. Limit change by remaining focused on what's most important to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make an adjustment that encourages you to take better care of your finances, possessions and yourself. Set up a home office or a workout room, or box up stuff you no longer use.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change the way you do things at home. Fine-tuning your schedule to meet current demands will help you get ahead. More structure and discipline are the keys to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep tabs on how much you spend. Unnecessary purchases will leave you short and stifle the way you live. Put more effort into preparing healthy meals and getting sufficient exercise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Confusion will set in due to the mixed messages you receive. When in doubt, go directly to the source and ask questions. Protect against injury and illness.