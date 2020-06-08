Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evaluate what you've accomplished in your life and what you still want to pursue. Put a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. A culmination of the past and present will help you achieve the goals you set. Personal growth and self-improvement will be fulfilling. GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what makes you happy. Stop subjecting yourself to people who bring you down. Be gracious, but know when to walk away from a situation that's detrimental to your well-being.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A small change can make your life easier. Be inventive, and you'll find a way to make an improvement that will help you excel. Live and learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be realistic and listen to your inner voice. Uncertainty should be considered a signal to take a breather and become a spectator until you are confident you can be successful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set your goal and proceed. Take note of what others have to offer, but also be aware of the financial or emotional cost involved before you decide to work in tandem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep an open mind. A physical challenge will encourage you to take better care of yourself. Understanding what's best for you will help you say no to someone pushing lousy advice.