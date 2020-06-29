Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Look at what you can accomplish, not at what you cannot. Sign up for courses that will encourage you to enrich your mind and boost your marketability. Become part of the solution, not part of the problem, and you will gain ground and surpass your expectations. Be agreeable and keep life simple.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take advantage of an opportunity to learn. How you spend your time will affect the type of day you have. Don't sit around waiting for something to come to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A physical activity will help restore your balance and push you in a meaningful direction. Don't feel obligated to make a change because someone else does. Live within your budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen carefully, assess situations and make practical choices. Expect the youngsters and seniors in your life to overreact. Remain calm to control the outcome.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to get dragged into a situation that has nothing to do with you. Your words will be used against you. Spend time making personal improvements instead of trying to change others.