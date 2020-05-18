Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Expansion will lead to the changes you want to see happen. Explore the possibilities and do your due diligence before you take a giant step forward. Preparation, detail and precision will be your keys to success this year.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty is a sign that you aren't ready to proceed with your plans. Rethink what you've done and consider what still needs to be put in place before you make a move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Truth, honesty and self-awareness will be critical if you want to excel. Discipline will help you stick to your objective until you reach your destination. Personal gain and physical improvements are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Compromise, if necessary, but don't give in on the points that matter to you. An incentive that can help maintain balance will encourage others to let you have your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your persuasive charm when faced with pressure from outside influences. Know your worth and be prepared to negotiate. Don't let uncertainty put you in a vulnerable position.