Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take it easy, live in the moment and cherish what you have. Refuse to let trivial matters get to you or disgruntled people bring you down. Make adjustments that will add to your happiness. Live, love and laugh.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Back away from anyone trying to start a fight. Keep your papers, possessions and cash in a safe place. Pay more attention to self-improvement and happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Reconnecting with someone you used to know through social media will lead to memories that bring back powerful feelings. You will be inspired to make a lifestyle change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An unexpected change will lead to a window of opportunity. Explore new possibilities and touch base with people who are heading in a direction similar to yours. Personal growth is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Distance yourself from negativity, demanding people and anyone looking for a fight. Treat yourself to something that will put a smile on your face. Promote peace, love and happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your emotions under control and your mind on what you want to accomplish. A chance to take your plans further than anticipated looks promising. Stay focused and reach for the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Remember the way things were. It will serve you well to dwell on the pastimes and people who were an integral part of your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a personal change that will enhance your relationship with loved ones and improve your outlook and lifestyle. Change begins with you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pour your heart into something that makes you feel good about yourself and your life. An affectionate gesture will encourage someone to reciprocate. Praise will follow a physical improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your imagination will conjure up unique ideas. Choose to do something that will benefit others as well as yourself. Don't take a risk that could lead to ill health or injury.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Strengthen your body, mind and soul. Strive for balance, equality and harmony. Choose to work with the trends, not against them. Be kind instead of divisive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider what's doable and put your energy where it counts the most. Voicing your opinion may be met with opposition, but it will also show your strength of character.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make today about you. Research self-help books that you can relate to and start working toward a goal that encourages you to look out for your best interests. Physical improvements are favored.
