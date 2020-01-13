Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Discipline will be required when making decisions. Don't feel pressured to act impulsively, especially when it comes to emotional situations involving family or friends. If you gather all the facts and make wise choices, everything will fall into place. A conscientious approach to life, helping others and love is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't make a fuss. You'll accomplish far more if you are direct and implement your solutions before matters get out of hand. Offer kindness and consideration, not chaos.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look for projects that excite you. Call the shots instead of being told what to do. If you want something, it's up to you to make it happen. Romance is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Getting together with people from your past will be a reminder of old dreams, hopes and wishes. Consider revisiting some of your ideas and making adjustments to suit current trends.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Leave nothing to chance. Take care of matters personally. If you count on someone to do things for you, you'll be disappointed. An evening spent with a loved one is favored.