Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your own thing. Interference will slow you down and lead you astray. Don't be tempted to make a change just because someone else does so. Invest in you, not in someone else.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mull over your options before moving forward. Don't be afraid to make a change. There is money to be made if you use your skills and attributes innovatively. Use your imagination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to what's familiar and what puts your mind at ease. You don't have to make a move or decision just because someone else does. Personal gain will result if you do what feels right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Spend time with peers, youngsters or elders. Insight and information will help you choose a path that will make your life better. An unusual partnership shows promise and positive alternatives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Proceed with caution. Listen, but don't retort. Take time to figure out what's best for you. Personal improvements and relaxation, along with romance, will ease stress.