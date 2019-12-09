Perseverance will pay off. Once you get some momentum, it will only be a matter of time before you see results. This will be a rewarding year if you are willing to put in the time and effort. Let go of the past and embrace the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll be acknowledged for your talent and hard work. The rewards will fuel your fire, pushing you to strive for higher accolades. Do your thing, do it well and enjoy the glory.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You've got a clear path to turn your dream into reality. Don't fear change; make your move and make it count. Romance is in the stars, and a commitment can be made.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't share personal information, secrets or anything that could hurt your reputation. You don't have to make an abrupt move or decision just because someone else does.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Carefully choose with whom you associate. Someone will use your generosity and kindness to take advantage of you. Focus on personal improvement and advancement, not on helping others get ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take on additional work and make extra cash to help pay for end-of-year expenses. Your enthusiasm will impress your boss or a new client and will prove profitable as well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Count on your ability to get things done. If you want to change, be the one to make it happen. Say less and do more. Full speed ahead!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Observe what others do and say, but don't offer your thoughts or opinions. You should be secretive until you figure out what everyone else is planning to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Strive to make a difference in your community. Be innovative in how you approach a challenge, and take a leadership position. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put more significant thought and action into how you can please the ones you love without going into debt. You can't buy love, but you can earn it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your knowledge and experience will pay off. Everyone will want to work alongside you to help you reach your goal. Don't hesitate to step into the spotlight. Be a leader.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your life simple, make sure your bank account is in the black and don't let your secrets out. Don't fold under pressure or give in to demands or someone's manipulative tactics.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you mix business with pleasure, it will lead to an exciting revelation. Engage in activities and show your peers how dynamic and surprising you can be. Aggressive and passionate action will pay off.