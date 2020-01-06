Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll have plenty of opportunities this year, but the threat of trying to do too much will loom if you aren't selective. If you set priorities, your dreams, hopes and wishes will manifest into something spectacular. Fine-tune and execute your plans with precision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Reminisce, but don't fall into the trap of letting sentiment get in the way of making the right decision. Change is upon you, and it's essential to handle strategic details personally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen to others, but don't respond unless you can put a positive spin on the situation. Negativity will cause emotional mayhem if you allow it to gain the upper hand. Do something beautiful for a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get involved in projects or causes that concern you. This will expand your mind as well as your friendships with people who can help you get ahead. A reunion will be gratifying.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful whom you trust. The changes happening around you could go either way, depending on how astute you are when determining who is on your side and who isn't.