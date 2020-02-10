Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get involved in activities that help others or will bring you in contact with people from your past. A promise will come to fruition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your money tucked away someplace safe. Your generosity may bring joy to others, but, in the end, it will leave you stressed out and in debt. You cannot buy love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Aggressive behavior will make matters worse. If you don't like what's happening, find a solution that will counter the problem. Use your intelligence and intuition to guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Give your time, not your cash, when dealing with charity events. What you have to offer will be appreciated. The people you meet will enrich your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- New romantic opportunities may cause uncertainty due to the sudden and unpredictable changes that occur. Look for the positive in everything and everyone, and you'll come out on top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get involved in social functions, educational pursuits or travel, and you'll get a different perspective on the way others operate. Be diplomatic, but don't let anyone take advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep an open mind and a closed wallet. Don't pay others' way. Offer suggestions, but get physically involved. A change should be to your advantage, not for someone else's benefit.

