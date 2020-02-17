Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Greater participation will help you integrate into groups that have something to offer you. Energetically exploring new possibilities will prepare you for future endeavors. The more time you dedicate to matters you care about, the more abundant the rewards will be.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A sensitive attitude when dealing with others will help ward off frustration. Personal growth will encourage you to broaden your awareness of the possibilities. Live in the moment.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reaching out to people or groups that share your concerns will be comforting. Your input will lead to an unexpected offer that will be hard to turn down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Adjust the way you do things. A change of attitude will help ease stress. Focus more on your goal and less on what's happened in the past.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A trip or a conference will change the way you do business. You will gain popularity if you put a unique spin on an idea that has potential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can prosper using your ingenuity, but don't make promises you can't keep. A partnership will be complicated. Trust issues will arise. Be direct, ask questions and take your time.
You have free articles remaining.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't shy away from something or someone because of unfamiliarity. Open your mind to new endeavors. Refuse to let uncertainty come between you and a chance to advance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Mingle, learn and explore what's available. Make investments that will change your direction or location. Romance is on the rise and will improve your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Find the best way to approach what you want, and channel your energy into attaining the lifestyle you desire. Expect someone to use emotional tactics to change your mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Personal problems will lift if you are willing to adjust and comply with the necessary changes required to make life better. A relationship will take a positive turn. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your intuition and expressive way of presenting your ideas and plans will win the necessary support from someone who has something to offer. Make proposals, close deals and explore new possibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Fix up your surroundings to suit your plans. A change of heart will encourage you to branch out and try something new. Listen to your heart, not to what an outsider has to say.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stop thinking about making a change and do something. Refuse to let an emotional situation stand between you and what you feel is best.