Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't shy away from something or someone because of unfamiliarity. Open your mind to new endeavors. Refuse to let uncertainty come between you and a chance to advance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Mingle, learn and explore what's available. Make investments that will change your direction or location. Romance is on the rise and will improve your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Find the best way to approach what you want, and channel your energy into attaining the lifestyle you desire. Expect someone to use emotional tactics to change your mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Personal problems will lift if you are willing to adjust and comply with the necessary changes required to make life better. A relationship will take a positive turn. Romance is featured.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your intuition and expressive way of presenting your ideas and plans will win the necessary support from someone who has something to offer. Make proposals, close deals and explore new possibilities.