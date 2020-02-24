Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use charm to your advantage. Don't jump to conclusions or make a fuss when a kind word or hug is all it takes to get what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take the plunge and do something that matters. If you stand up for the underdog, you will make a difference and feel good about what you accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of responsibilities and get on with your day. Don't linger too long in any one place, or you will leave yourself open for criticism. Treat yourself to something beautiful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Fix what needs to be fixed and enjoy what you accomplish. Use your creativity to bring greater joy to yourself and your loved ones. An unexpected opportunity looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a moment to rejuvenate. Refuse to let what others do or say influence your actions. Focus on what brings you joy, even if it's something that you do all by yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An unusual path will lead to a learning experience that will benefit you for years to come. Give your all, and you'll get what you want. It's OK to be different.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look inward, make a change that pleases you and take better care of yourself. Exercise, diet and rest will help clear your mind. If you feel good, you will do good.

