Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Take the initiative and make your dream a reality. Focus and determination will lead to success. The right attitude and lifestyle will bring peace of mind and the happiness you deserve. Change begins within. Choose your path and follow through.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your feelings and discuss your intentions. Reach out to like-minded people and work in unison with them. Romance is favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be conscientious and add detail and depth to whatever you do. The little extras will count. If you present yourself and your intentions with precision, you will come across as intelligent and efficient.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Observe a certain situation and prepare to make changes. Discuss your intentions with someone knowledgeable. Take the plunge and explore your options. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. A romantic encounter will boost your morale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do things at a speed that feels comfortable. If you rush to do something that you feel uncertain about, you'll fall short. An emotional issue will spin out of control if you let it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do things your way. Share your thoughts and put a group together that will help you achieve your goal. Changes at home will be advantageous. Don't fight the inevitable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do your research before you commit. A change of heart will be telling. When someone challenges you, stand tall and don't budge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Talk to someone with experience. A neighbor or good friend will shed light on a situation you face. A good idea can turn into a profitable arrangement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think about the past. Remember why it's so important to take a break and to nurture what's important to you. Consider your motives and follow through with your plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you step outside your comfort zone, you'll discover something that not only intrigues you, but helps you choose a path that offers personal and spiritual growth. Romance is on the rise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refrain from making a snap decision. Back away from anyone pressuring you to commit. Getting angry won't help matters. Chill out somewhere you feel safe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a decision or move that will bring things to a head. Address joint finances and changes that aren't working. A work-related matter will turn into a new opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change is worth considering. Don't let your emotions get in the way of doing what's right. A partnership will take an unexpected turn. Make a change to your living arrangements.

