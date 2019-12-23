Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Attention to detail, precision and knowing what you are capable of handling will be essential to your success this year. Change is inevitable and should be welcomed wholeheartedly. What you put in, you will get out. Balance is everything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you socialize with peers, you'll be offered inside information. Don't share personal data that could be used against you. A change will be more beneficial than anticipated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Little by little, your day will improve. Give some thought to what's necessary and what isn't, and start the process of elimination. Lighten your load and enrich your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- It's the little things that will make a difference in your life. If you are irresponsible or neglectful, it will cost you. Think and act accordingly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Relax and try to take it easy. Strive to get along, make romance a priority and spend less time agonizing over impossible tasks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Tension will mount, and tempers will be short. Approach controversial subjects with caution. If you are pushy or stubborn, it could damage an important relationship. Bide your time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}