Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what you can to help others, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. If you crave change, focus on self-improvement, not on trying to alter someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Curiosity will take you in a new direction. Your thirst for knowledge will lead to people who have something interesting to share. Make a change that will improve your health, relationships and personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Ignore people who are unreasonable or demanding. You have enough responsibilities to tackle without taking on someone else's chores. Don't spend money on something you don't need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of heart will help you move in a fresh new direction. Embrace the future and prepare to let your imagination take you on an extraordinary journey that will lead to satisfaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Say no to people using emotional tactics in an attempt to get you to do something. Look out for your best interest and live within your means.