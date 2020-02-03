Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

If you take action and do your own thing, you will gain popularity. Speak your mind and make a difference in your community. It's time to transform your life to suit your needs and to achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Domestic problems will try your patience. Excessive behavior will make matters worse. An unexpected turn of events regarding your position or workplace will help you make a positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't get into an argument with someone who threatens your principles. Everyone has a right to his or her own opinion. Agree to disagree. Spend your time spreading love and peace.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The help you offer others will lead someone to make a suggestion that could result in a refreshing vocational change. Share your good fortune with someone special.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Overreacting will not be the way to go. Take a step back and put your emotional energy into something constructive. A creative endeavor will help ease stress and get you back on track.