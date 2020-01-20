Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take control and put an end to situations that aren't working for you. It's out with the old and in with the new. Reflect, revise and move on to better times.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be the go-to person today, the one who others want to be around. Your input, clarity and vision will be in demand. Pursue your goals by using sweet talk to get your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You will be inspired by new experiences that are likely to make your life better. Don't look back when there is so much to learn as you move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with the people who appreciate you. Places where you feel welcome, safe and motivated to follow your dreams should be sought out. Do whatever will bring you the greatest joy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Resolve issues, make deals or tie up whatever you've left undone. Take a trip to visit someone if it will strengthen the relationship. Stick to a set budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Size up a situation and seize the moment. Use intelligence to help you make quick decisions that will encourage advancement. Show passion in all that you do. Choose peace over discord.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you want to make a lasting impression, just be yourself. Feeling that you must put on a facade for someone should make you reconsider the connection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0