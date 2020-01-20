Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Change begins with you. Consider what you want and how best to go about reaching your goal. Explore what life has to offer. A unique situation will lead to increased maneuverability and a way to reach a comfortable and stable position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Talk with someone who shares your interests or has experience in an area that you want to pursue. Don't be afraid to ask for help. A partnership will lead to positive change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reconnect with the past and tidy up loose ends before you forge ahead. Evaluate relationships and distance yourself from people who are too demanding or lean on you too much.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Try something new, pursue knowledge and look for beneficial maneuvers that will help you build a better future. Traveling, relocating or adding to your skills and qualifications is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Resolve pending personal issues. Truth hurts, but dishonesty will result in added stress that will complicate your life. Erase any emotional or financial debt, but don't offer to pay for someone else's mistakes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Discuss your feelings and plans with someone special. Consider what will bring you the most happiness and how to eliminate past regrets while taking a leap forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take control and put an end to situations that aren't working for you. It's out with the old and in with the new. Reflect, revise and move on to better times.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be the go-to person today, the one who others want to be around. Your input, clarity and vision will be in demand. Pursue your goals by using sweet talk to get your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You will be inspired by new experiences that are likely to make your life better. Don't look back when there is so much to learn as you move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with the people who appreciate you. Places where you feel welcome, safe and motivated to follow your dreams should be sought out. Do whatever will bring you the greatest joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Resolve issues, make deals or tie up whatever you've left undone. Take a trip to visit someone if it will strengthen the relationship. Stick to a set budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Size up a situation and seize the moment. Use intelligence to help you make quick decisions that will encourage advancement. Show passion in all that you do. Choose peace over discord.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you want to make a lasting impression, just be yourself. Feeling that you must put on a facade for someone should make you reconsider the connection.