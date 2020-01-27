Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stick to your plans. Push your projects to the limit, and invest in what you do best. A well-thought-out strategy will lead to success, as long as you keep other people's problems at a distance. Concentrate on personal and professional gains as well as happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think before you make a change for the wrong reasons. Don't let boredom spur you to do something foolish. Taking on a physical challenge will help you put your life in perspective.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your intuition is on target. Sensitivity to what's going on around you will help you recognize when someone is playing games with you. Channel your energy into something creative.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A financial gain is likely if you get involved in a joint venture with someone close to you. Make changes at home that will boost convenience and contentment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Expect to gain recognition and satisfaction if you volunteer your time and skills. Form a partnership with someone who can contribute to your goal. Your persuasiveness will pay off.