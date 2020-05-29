Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Get rid of dead weight and negativity in your life, so that you can move forward free and clear of anything detrimental. Follow your heart and do the things that bring out the best in you and make you happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't expect to receive valid information. If you want the truth, go directly to the source. It's up to you to do your due diligence if you're going to get ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Offer compassion and understanding to close friends and relatives. A kind word will motivate a loved one. A creative endeavor will encourage you to develop a new skill.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Share something special with a loved one. A conversation about something that you can look forward to enjoying together will lift your spirits and bring you closer together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sit tight and gather information. Your memory won't let you down, and should prove crucial when it comes time to decipher someone's motives. Don't act in anger.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Explore new possibilities. Join online chat groups. Do something that will boost your ego. A makeover or fitness routine will encourage you to take better care of yourself.