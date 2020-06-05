Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You'll be appealing to a wide variety of people this year. Consider who is showing interest, but before you make a life choice, consider what it is you are trying to achieve. Having fun and doing something worthwhile with your life will conflict this year. Choose smart over foolish.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An inevitable change may not be welcome, but in the end, you will be happy things turned out the way they did. Trust in your ability to survive and do well.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may welcome change, but the creative surge you have as a result will guide you down an exciting path. Free your soul and prepare to grow emotionally and spiritually.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Physical movement will be good for your spirit, ease stress and motivate you to put the past behind you while embracing the future. Don't let changes that others make limit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If change is required, make it happen. Look over your options, consider what works best for you and then proceed. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans.