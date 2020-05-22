Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Working toward your long-term plans will help you avoid getting involved in trivial matters. Organize your time, put a budget in place and do whatever it takes to stay on course. The opportunity to accomplish something great is within reach. Distance yourself from troublemakers.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stay on top of what's important. How you go about your responsibilities will be critical to your standing. Protect your reputation and position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take part in a movement that will benefit your community. Your input will be well received and will give your reputation a boost. Negotiations will lead to positive change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Check out what's available to figure out the best way to make the most of what you've got. A personal makeover will result in positive attention. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Proceed with caution. Be aware of what everyone around you is doing. Avoid trouble by making adjustments that will allow you to work on projects you can do by yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You can make personal improvements if you sign up for a correspondence course, engage in a fitness routine or adjust your diet. Don't let one of your peers lead you astray.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Something will go awry if you discuss investments, contracts or legal matters. You'll get a false impression regarding what someone expects of you. Clarify what you will and won't do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your talent to good use. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you don't want to head in. Discipline will help you accomplish what you set out to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Remember an experience whose lesson will help you avoid making the same mistake twice. A positive change will take place if you set your sights on something familiar to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop worrying about what others are doing and focus on what you are trying to accomplish. A change you want to make should not entail a price you cannot afford.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be aware of what others say and do, but when it comes to your position, money matters and your health, stick to whatever works best for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make simple, affordable plans. Emotional spending won't solve problems or make you feel better. Personal growth, fitness and good health are favored. Verify information before you share what you hear.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An opportunity will arise if you offer suggestions. Get involved in something meaningful and dedicate your time to making a difference. A creative hobby can turn into a lucrative sideline.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!