Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Gear up and get moving. Set goals that help you improve your surroundings, build strength and bring you closer to people who share your space or responsibilities. Striving for perfection, continuity and balance will make your life easier. Share your feelings and make adjustments that help fulfill your intentions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Added discipline will help you reach your goal. Fitness, better health and improving meaningful relationships are encouraged. The changes you make will alter the way you live and what you do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change of pace will perk you up and encourage you to try doing things differently. Enjoy the moment while you turn a challenge into an adventure. Expand your mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Coordinate with an organization that helps those in need. Your input and vitality will inspire others to contribute to a worthy cause. Don't let an unexpected change bring you down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep an open mind, but don't feel you have to give in to someone who is playing emotional mind games with you. Change begins with you, not with someone else.