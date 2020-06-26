Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Be true to yourself and to those you love. Speak honestly and openly about what you want to happen this year. Don't fear to take a different path. Following your heart and intuition will help you find peace of mind. A personal gain is heading your way. Live, love and laugh.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A domestic change will improve your life tenfold. Cutting your overhead, clearing a space to pursue something you want to do and expressing your feelings and intentions are encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Change only because you want to, not because someone else is pestering you to be different. Surround yourself with people who like you just the way you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A demonstrative response toward a loved one will bring you closer together. Share your long-term intentions and make any necessary adjustments. An addition to your life is heading your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't overreact to a situation you cannot change. Keeping the peace will allow you to tend to the things you want to complete without interference. Make physical improvements.