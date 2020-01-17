Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Confidence, discipline and hard work will lead to victory this year. Believe in your ability to get things done and to make decisions that will bring about positive change. You will gain control if you are positive and competitive. Fight for what you want!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Your charismatic approach to everything you do will be hard to resist. Form a partnership with someone who shares your beliefs and ideals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Work hard, play hard and live life fully. You will feel restless if you have too much time to think about the past. A brilliant maneuver will fix a pending problem.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to rest and evaluate your current situation. Discuss personal matters with someone who is well informed and shares your concerns. Personal gain is apparent, and romance will be inviting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An older relative will concern you. Check out possible solutions that will benefit you and the rest of the family. A financial opportunity is likely if you act fast.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Partnerships look promising, but don't let your emotions or stubbornness get in the way of a good deal. A romantic gesture will have a more significant impact than will an idle promise. Keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Getting along with others will be necessary if you want to get things done on time, but don't promise to do anything that will jeopardize your health or financial future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Love and romance should be priorities. A kind gesture or offering will encourage a positive personal change. Traveling or attending an event that sparks your interest is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep moving forward. Sort out what you want, who you want to spend time with and how best to improve your current personal situation. Demonstrate your feelings and intentions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your practical attitude will help you keep the peace as well as ensure that you get along with everyone. Implement a subtle change that will open a doorway to new possibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your future can change in an instant, so do the best you can, and don't hesitate to apply yourself wholeheartedly to secure your position. Professional and financial gains are apparent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share your emotions with a loved one. Less talk and more action are what will encourage positive change. Refuse to let uncertainty stop you from voicing your thoughts and feelings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Taking on too much will be stressful. Sign up only for what you know you can complete. Taking time to do something you enjoy will improve your well-being.