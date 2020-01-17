Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Getting along with others will be necessary if you want to get things done on time, but don't promise to do anything that will jeopardize your health or financial future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Love and romance should be priorities. A kind gesture or offering will encourage a positive personal change. Traveling or attending an event that sparks your interest is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep moving forward. Sort out what you want, who you want to spend time with and how best to improve your current personal situation. Demonstrate your feelings and intentions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your practical attitude will help you keep the peace as well as ensure that you get along with everyone. Implement a subtle change that will open a doorway to new possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your future can change in an instant, so do the best you can, and don't hesitate to apply yourself wholeheartedly to secure your position. Professional and financial gains are apparent.