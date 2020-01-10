Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll have plenty to work with this year if you follow your heart and trust and believe in your capabilities. Partnerships will be heightened and can help you reach your goals. Share your feelings, find out where you stand and make a move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make new plans. Discuss your options and desires. Sharing with a loved one will bring you closer together and will help you reach your goal, to boot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to get tangled up in someone else's affairs. Put more emphasis on personal improvement, relaxation and quality time with loved ones. Exercise is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do something novel. Experience is the spice of life, and doing something unique will spark your imagination and encourage you to make positive changes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Finish what you start. Leave no room for error or criticism, keep your emotions in check, don't argue a moot point and focus on your appearance, love and romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Push to get things done your way. Be willing to put in the time, offer incentives and forgo any useless situation. Discipline and hard work will pay off.

