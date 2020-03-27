Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You are overdue for a change. Take a moment to consider how you see your life unfolding and what you need to do to follow the path that you find most inviting. Let your heart be your barometer and your imagination be your canvas. Use your skills diversely to excel.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Aggressive action won't get you what you want, but having the willpower to turn your idea into a reality will lead to a better future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what's right and you will make a difference. Don't labor over what you cannot achieve when it's what you can do that counts. Plan a romantic evening with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your power of persuasion will work on some, but not on everyone. Expect to face opposition if you can't back up what you are asking for with facts and incentives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An inevitable change will turn out better than anticipated. Don't waste time; take advantage of an opportunity to explore what's transpired. A financial gain is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Sign up for something you love doing or look for an experience that will help you better understand someone you like. Compromise, and you'll be surprised what you get in return.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you follow your instincts, you will find your way to the top. Embrace change to find something or someone that enriches your life. A joint venture will shake things up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look at every angle before you make a decision. Avoid getting involved in someone's melodrama. Discipline and hard work will help you achieve something you've been putting off doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll have an exciting thought that will help you expand on a creative project you left unfinished. The time is right to explore, try new things and adopt a lifestyle change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll face opposition if you are pushy or you can't back up your statements with facts. Don't pass along secondhand information or exaggerate if you want to avoid backlash.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An adjustment you make at home will have long-term effects. Invest time and money into something that will bring you closer to the people you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities. Don't let others' actions upset you. A change someone makes may not be to your liking, but carry on and don't let it ruin your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take control, do your own thing and show everyone what you have to offer. Share your feelings and intentions with a loved one and find out where you stand.
