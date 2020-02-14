Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the lead and do your own thing. Don't feel that you must follow anyone or do things that don't make sense to you just to fit in. If you are disciplined and stay focused on what's important to you, you will achieve what you set out to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to think matters through. Impulsive behavior will lead to mistakes. Don't let confusion set in when dealing with people who use pressure tactics to try to sway your opinion.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid joint ventures and untrustworthy people. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Ask questions and have the confidence to go your own way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Difficulties with partnerships will surface if you get into fraught discussions. Concentrate more on personal and physical improvements that boost your confidence. Choose love and romance over discord.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Initiate subtle changes; if you make a big splash, you will face opposition. A carefully laid strategy will help you achieve your objective.