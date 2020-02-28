Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Your drive and determination are commendable, but don't overdo it or you will face the consequences. Part of being successful is recognizing your skills and using them with precision. Take the time to prepare, present and promote what you want to do and to execute your plans with confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Invest in projects that will make a difference. Let your instincts lead the way and investment opportunities develop. An innovative idea will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Practice moderation. Taking on too much will decrease your chances of reaching your full potential. Don't make an emotional leap if you are questioning the landing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your best efforts will result in success. If you let your intuition lead the way, you won't be disappointed. Keep your private affairs to yourself. Be consistent in your words and deeds.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Use your energy wisely. You'll get run down if you try to do everything yourself. Either extend your deadlines or solicit help. Maintain honesty and integrity to avoid opposition and criticism.