Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Do what you can and do your best, but not at the expense of damaging your health. Study your options and make practical choices. Look at change as a way to make progress, not as an obstruction. If you look for the positive in everything, the outcome will be rewarding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything on the back burner and spend a quiet day at home. It will get you thinking about some of the domestic improvements you want to make next year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You have plenty to consider regarding loved ones, and taking into account what's best for everyone you live with is an excellent place to start. Romance is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get together with someone you haven't seen for some time. The information you are offered will give you something to consider concerning work, money and prospects.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reevaluate your motives, goals and concerns. Discuss a reasonable plan with someone close to you to ensure that you are both on the same page. Romance will help you coordinate your objectives.