Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Superior organization, preparation and intuition will be your strengths. Be open to suggestions and concepts that will stretch your imagination and skills. If you follow your heart instead of others' actions, you will stand out. Put impulse on the shelf and choose discipline and stamina to achieve your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the initiative, look at your options and make adjustments that will help you get ahead. Assisting others is admirable, but you have to help yourself first.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Greater involvement in a humanitarian cause will affect the way you set your priorities. A change of heart and plans is heading your way. Romance is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll discover something that will encourage you to adjust your goal or professional plan. You'll have greater insight into what you want to do and how you can make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Go about your business and leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Observe what others are doing, but don't get involved in gossip or risky investments. A personal gain should be your focus.