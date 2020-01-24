Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Clear the way and set a course for a brighter future. Make plans that will let you do what you enjoy most and turn it into a lifestyle that works for you. Love may throw you a curveball this year if you forget to nurture relationships. Multitasking will be required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Charm will result in popularity. A loved one will surprise you. The help you offer others will be returned twofold. A strong will and common sense will lead to the right choice.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Gather all the facts. Bide your time or you will make a mistake. Uncertainty regarding someone's authenticity should make you take notice. Double-check the motives behind someone's words or actions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Associate with people who have something to offer. Sharing with people who have similar interests will help you recognize what's important to you. Love is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let your personal life disrupt your productivity. Take a serious look at who is causing all the trouble and rectify the problem. You cannot move forward if you are carrying unnecessary baggage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get dragged down by someone's negativity when you have so much to be thankful for and enjoy. Follow your instincts and keep busy with events, activities or matters that stimulate your mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Base your reactions on what you know, not on what you assume. Find out the facts from a legitimate source. If you embrace change, things will work out. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to the people and situations that make you feel comfortable. An idea you have will turn into a good investment. Take action, be competitive and don't give up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change is heading your way. Embrace whatever comes down the pike. You'll be surprised how much better things turn out than expected. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) --Focus on your talents and on how to put them to good use. You will advance for what you do, not for what you fail to do. Finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refrain from sharing your thoughts or plans. If you are quiet observer, you'll gather valuable information. Adjust your strategies to suit your needs instead of someone else's.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. If you spread yourself too thin or go along with a change you don't like, you will end up doing things over.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Adapt, compromise and forge ahead with enthusiasm. What you accomplish will be recognized and praised. Spend time with someone important and celebrate life, love and happiness.