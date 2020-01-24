Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Base your reactions on what you know, not on what you assume. Find out the facts from a legitimate source. If you embrace change, things will work out. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to the people and situations that make you feel comfortable. An idea you have will turn into a good investment. Take action, be competitive and don't give up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change is heading your way. Embrace whatever comes down the pike. You'll be surprised how much better things turn out than expected. Romance and self-improvement are favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) --Focus on your talents and on how to put them to good use. You will advance for what you do, not for what you fail to do. Finish what you start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refrain from sharing your thoughts or plans. If you are quiet observer, you'll gather valuable information. Adjust your strategies to suit your needs instead of someone else's.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. If you spread yourself too thin or go along with a change you don't like, you will end up doing things over.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Adapt, compromise and forge ahead with enthusiasm. What you accomplish will be recognized and praised. Spend time with someone important and celebrate life, love and happiness.

