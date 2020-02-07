Friday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Do all the things you love to do. Travel will entice you, and your thirst for knowledge will draw you into situations that will help you figure out what you want to do next. If you expand your friendships to include people who offer something unique, you'll enrich your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep a low profile, do a good job and don't make any rash decisions or changes. Accomplishing what you set out to do and living up to your expectations should occupy your time.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You may crave adventure, but caution should not be cast aside. If you think before you act, you will have the best of everything at your fingertips. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Moderation and simplicity are required. Emotions will flare up quickly, leaving you in an awkward position. Keep busy, focus on fitness and health, and avoid getting into a debate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make interesting plans that will promote fun, romance and adventure. How you display who you are and what you have to offer will determine whom you attract and what transpires.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Double-check information. Deception or false data is likely if you are too accepting. Question whatever seems sketchy. It's up to you to protect your interests and reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Dig in and get your responsibilities done on time. Make plans that will please a loved one. Romance is in the stars and will encourage a better relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Don't change what's working fine; instead, focus on adjusting what is no longer to your benefit. Protect your interests.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You will enhance your reputation if you are willing to go the extra mile at work and home. What you do for others will make a lasting impression and leave you feeling good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotions will surface if you try to tackle sensitive issues. A misunderstanding will leave you in a vulnerable position. Keep your life simple and practice moderation and precision.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Trust what you see and hear firsthand. Express your thoughts and opinions carefully. Offer love, romance and kindness to individuals who share your life, space and point of view.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Joint ventures will fall short of your expectations. Pour your energy into something constructive that will benefit you personally, physically or financially. Avoid anger and physical confrontations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- If you share with a loved one, you will be able to make plans and map out a sound strategy. A creative venue will prove entertaining and enlightening.