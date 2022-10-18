Tyler Henry — an American reality show personality, author and medium — is headed to the Santa Ynez Valley, bringing his national tour “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” to the Chumash Casino Resort Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22.
During his live show, Henry will explain how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings and answers questions from the audience.
Henry reports noticing his clairvoyant abilities at age 10, and although labeled by some as shy and reserved, he believes it is his purpose to share his ability with as many people as he can, a spokeswoman for Henry said.
She noted that audience members often bring the entire show's audience to tears, giving them the proof, hope and understanding that "our loved ones never really leave us."
Henry is best known for his long running E! Series “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” which captured America’s attention by communicating with A-List celebrities’ deceased loved ones and sharing their messages from beyond. Guests of his show have included Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, Eva Longoria, Amber Rose, Khloe Kardashian, Melissa Joan Hart, among others.
Henry is also the star of the popular Netflix series “Life After Death with Tyler Henry,” where he takes a deep dive into his personal life, gifts and his ability to help everyday people with grief and closure. The show has over 300,000 people on its waitlist, according to reports.
Henry authored his first memoir titled “Between Two Worlds” in 2016, and in 2022 published a second book, “Here & Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now,” which was ranked No. 1 on Barnes & Noble’s 100 Best Sellers list, according to reports.
Henry's banner mission is to help bring people closure, comfort, and proof that consciousness transcends physical death.
Both shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $59, $69, $79, $84, and $89 and can be purchased at The CLUB at Chumash Casino, or online at www.chumashcasino.com
The Chumash Casino Resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and is an age 21-and-older venue.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.