Kicking off a weekend stuffed with holiday happenings, the City of Solvang will host the town's annual tree lighting ceremony at Solvang Park on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 - 6 p.m. After the tree lighting ceremony, various festivities including ballerinas, live entertainment, caroling and a visit from Santa Claus is planned.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the holiday cheer extends into downtown Los Olivos for an Olde Fashioned Christmas, from noon to 7 p.m. The full day of events include "Gingerbread Wonderland" at St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Episcopal Church‚ featuring gingerbread houses decorated by schoolchildren and local artists, activities for kids, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
A holiday market stocked with seasonal artisan crafts will line Los Olivos' town center beginning at noon. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and take a festive train ride through town which will be stationed at Lavinia Park starting at 1 p.m. The day will wind down with the official lighting of the village's Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
On the other end of the valley, Solvang Juelfest continues with the Christmas Market Light Show which will illuminate downtown Solvang with synchronized music and lights every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through December. On Saturday morning at 11 a.m., the annual holiday parade with over 400 participants, will march down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive and onward to adjacent streets. Santa will join in, riding on his sleigh.
The Nisse Adventure continues, inviting families to hunt for the Jule Nisse, a mischievous elf-like Danish figures hidden around Solvang. This year, the Nisse Adventure has gone digital. Start at the Solvang Visitor Center to find a QR code to scan and access the first clue. From thereafter, participants will scan the QR code on each Nisse to receive the next clue. Once the last Nisse is found, a special gift will be awarded to participants. For technical issues or questions, contact IDK Events at 415-294-4888.
The official lighting of the Los Olivos Christmas tree located at the flagpole in the center of town during a past event.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Santa's Village in Solvang Park from 12 - 4 p.m. this and every Saturday through Dec. 21. Additionally, from 5 - 7 p.m. every Saturday through December, free candlelight tours will be conducted, offering participants a LED candle guided tour through Solvang to learn about the town while listening to Christmas carols and enjoying the town's twinkling lights.
Concluding the weekend on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will be the Buellton Winter Fest at Village Park. The town of Buellton will transform into a winter wonderland with some 20 tons of snow piled high for kids and adults to enjoy.
The day will begin with Breakfast with Santa from 9 - 11 a.m. at Jonata Middle School, and then gear up for a noontime village parade that invites local to participate. Buellton will then become a wintery village where revelers can also find local food, vendors and holiday libations. The day in Buellton finishes out with the town's official tree lighting ceremony to be held at 7 p.m.
All holiday events are set to take place rain or shine.
Taking time out from the holiday rush, Old Mission Santa Inés will celebrate the joy of the season with “The Heart of Christmas” English Tea on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the parish hall. Tickets are pre-sale only.