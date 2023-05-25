The Hitching Post Wines concert series in Buellton continues, featuring two-hour live musical performances from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through July 9.
The weekly concert series will showcase local musical talent including Jess Bush (May 28); Arwen Lewis, Peter Lewis, George Adrian (June 4); Jeff Pine (June 11), Jeff Elliot (June 18), Parker Scott and Arwen Lewis (June 25), About Time (July 2) and Jacob Cole (July 9).
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during hours of operation. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.
Hitching Post Wines in Buellton kicked off its September concert series Sunday that will continue to run every Sunday through Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Summer Sets weekly concert series will feature local musical talent including Adrian Galysh, Dewey Roberts and The House Cats.
Live performances are planned through October.
