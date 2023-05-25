The Hitching Post Wines concert series in Buellton continues, featuring two-hour live musical performances from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through July 9.

The weekly concert series will showcase local musical talent including Jess Bush (May 28); Arwen Lewis, Peter Lewis, George Adrian (June 4); Jeff Pine (June 11), Jeff Elliot (June 18), Parker Scott and Arwen Lewis (June 25),  About Time (July 2) and Jacob Cole (July 9).

Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.

