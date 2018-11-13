The Dunes Center will lead a hike to Point Sal Ridge on Nov. 17 in celebration of National Take a Hike Day. Dunes Center Community Hike Leader Ray Segovia will lead the hike to the ridge overlooking Point Sal. Beautiful wildlife, flora, and stunning views of the northern Santa Barbara coastline await those that attend. This will be a dog-friendly hike; feel free to bring along your furry friend. Be aware there are no restroom facilities at this location.
This is an excellent opportunity to capture amazing photos of California’s Central Coast, meet and converse with other hikers, and burn some serious calories! The hike will start promptly at 9 a.m. and will last approx. three to four hours, depending on the pace of the group. A $5 donation to the Dunes center is encouraged. Reservations are requested: call 805-343-2455, or by email at admin@dunescenter.org.