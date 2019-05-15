Photograph the Dunes
Enjoy a beautiful hike with dunes photographer Chuck Jennings on June 8 at 5 p.m. as he shares tips and tricks to dunes photography. Bring a jacket, water and your camera as we explore the open dunes of the Guadalupe Nipomo Dunes Complex. The nearby Dunes Center is a must see for anyone interested in traveling through the Central Coast and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes. We also have a variety of educational opportunities in the Center with different animal specimens, interactive activities, as well as a collection of short films about the local area. RSVP for the hike to admin@dunescenter.org or call 805-343-2455