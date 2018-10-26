Try 1 month for 99¢
Carnevil Halloween Haunt
Solvang haunts

The 25th annual Halloween Haunt Carnevil: A Small Town's Nightmare, will be held Oct. 30 to 31, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St. The "kid friendlier" version is 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for kids 13 and under. Tickets can be purchased at cityofsolvang.com, buelltonrec.com or at the door (cash, credit card or check). Sponsored by the cities of Solvang and Buellton. Monsters and volunteers wanted. Call 805-688-PLAY. A Halloween street fair will be held outside the theater both nights.

