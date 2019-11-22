The small township of Los Olivos will transform into a holiday wonderland for the Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas, set for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-8 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church & Preschool. Admission is free and open to the public of all ages.
Local nonprofit Arts Outreach will host the annual event, “Gingerbread Wonderland," benefiting Arts Outreach and St. Mark’s Preschool.
“Once again, we are thrilled to host all these family-friendly activities for the entire community, as well as visitors," said Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector. "This day is a wonderful way to welcome the Christmas season.”
The hall will be filled with dozens of hand-crafted gingerbread houses on display, created by local schoolchildren, families, organizations and businesses.
Guests can vote for and enter to win their favorite gingerbread house using $1 raffle tickets available for purchase at the event.
According to event organizers, Santa Claus will make an appearance in St. Mark’s church common room from 4-8 p.m., providing a cozy place for kids to share their Christmas wishes with the jolly man and take their own pictures.
There will also be opportunities for children to create and decorate Christmas ornaments and crafts in the church courtyard.
Diane Byington and her Solvang Conservatory students, accompanied by St. Mark’s music director Beverly Staples, will provide seasonal music alongside performances by Valley Glee.
In the church courtyard, complimentary coffee, hot apple cider and baked goods will be served. Additional provisions will be available for purchase.
St. Mark Church's Stacy Hall is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.
For more information on making a gingerbread house creation, participating in, supporting or attending 2019 Gingerbread Wonderland, contact Yvonne Lowe, St. Mark’s Preschool Director at (805) 688-1815 or Sandie Mullin, Arts Outreach Executive Director at (805) 688-9533 or visit www.smitv.org/gingerbread-wonderland.html
For complete details on the day of activities, visit www.losolivosca.com/los-olivos-olde-fashioned-christmas/
