A Ventura woman won the “Haul Aboard” giveaway Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort, claiming the $150,000 Ford F-250 Super Duty diesel truck and 23-foot Bennington pontoon boat package that has been on display near the casino entrance for the past three months.
The winner, a guest known as Thanh N., said she and her family had their eyes on the Chumash Casino Resort’s quarterly giveaway grand prize in the weeks leading up to the drawing at 10 p.m. on Sunday.
“We drove by the other day, and my son said, ‘Mom, you’ve got to win this one,’” Thanh said of the pontoon boat and truck. “When they called my name, I got so happy. I couldn’t believe it. I wanted to hug everyone.”
Thanh accumulated entries for the drawing over the past three months by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor.
“I have been coming to Chumash since it was a tent,” Thanh said. “I like to play the games, and the people who work here are so nice to me. They really take good care of me and my husband whenever we’re here.”
The Chumash Casino Resort conducts a car giveaway every week, but the next quarterly giveaway will be called “Lucky Trails,” featuring a 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD dually and a luxury Montana Fifth Wheel package valued at over $150,000. The “Lucky Trails” drawing will be held at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
