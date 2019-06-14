A year after his death, many are still mourning the loss of globetrotting culinary icon Anthony Bourdain, who was also widely known — and loved — for his truth-telling narratives and quick wit.
Approaching what would have been Bourdain's 63rd birthday on June 25, local gastronomic artist, Clark Staub of Full of Life Flatbread in Los Alamos, has announced that he will again throw a special tribute dinner from June 20-23 to celebrate Bourdain's life.
Staub said last year following Bourdain's death he was moved to honor him with a special menu, offering some of the late chef's favorite dishes. With each inspired dish that was sold, $1 was donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Staub said, "The response was so strong that we extended the idea into two weeks: the initial week we focused on the more French-leaning dishes, and the second week we went more Asian."
And in those two weeks, the restaurant was able to raise over $2,000 for suicide prevention, according to the Full of Life chef.
To help them get there was an unassuming guest by the name of Elizabeth Chaney, a local artist. Staub said before Bourdain's passing, Chaney had produced an acrylic and oil painting of the late chef and stepped in to assist.
"She offered to sell the painting with a portion of the proceeds going with our funds," he explained. The portrait of Bourdain hung on the walls of Full of Life Flatbread for a day before being sold and boosting the fundraiser by hundreds of dollars.
Staub said that this year rather than recognize the anniversary of Bourdain's death, "we are choosing to celebrate his memory on his birthday weekend."
As a second tribute to the Parts Unknown host, Full of Life Flatbread, known for their farm-to-table approach and outside kiln pizza oven, will celebrate Bourdain's life next weekend with a newly inspired Bourdain menu. Again, $1 from the proceeds of each dish will go to benefit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
According to Staub, Chaney is prepared to hang her newest Bourdain-inspired art piece in the hallway of his Los Alamos restaurant that will go for $300, and benefit the same cause.
In a social media post, Staub said that starting June 20, "we revisit that conversation and celebrate the birthday of Tony: a man who meant a great deal to many worldwide."
Full of Life Flatbreads is located at 225 Bell Street in Los Alamos. For more information about the upcoming tribute dinner, visit them on Instagram, Facebook or call (805) 344-4400.
