Try 1 month for 99¢
Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial

The public is invited to the Annual Freedom Monument Ceremony today at 10 a.m. at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. The wreath ceremony will remember the fallen and all veterans who have served. There will be a special recognition for the men and women who serve at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Organizers will also recognize the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department for their upkeep at the monument and the donors who have contributed to the renovation of the monument area. A fellowship luncheon will follow, sponsored by Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis and local businesses. It will be an opportunity for comradery, talking about veterans and connecting with the community. The event is open to everyone and lunch is free, but a reservation is required. Contact Alex Magana, 805-925-2403, alex@santamaria.com. Info: santamaria.com/events/details/2018-freedom-monument-veterans-memorial-ceremony-and-fellowship-luncheon-33223.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0