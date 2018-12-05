Central City Swing, a 17-piece jazz band, will perform their annual Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Unity Chapel of Light, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt. This free concert (voluntary donations accepted at the door) features some of the area’s top musicians playing a wide assortment of jazz and swing music. Central City Swing, led by Bob Swayze, was formed in 2002, drawing from professional and semi-professional musicians throughout the central coast. “The group gathers weekly, just for fun,” explains Swayze. “We sight-read charts from famous bands we admire, Buddy Rich, Woody Herman, Count Basie, Maynard Ferguson, etc. About four times a year we put on concerts for the public. Money received from donations is split, half reimbursing the venue where we rehearse/perform and the other half used to purchase new music.” Info: centralcityswing.com or www.facebook.com/centralcityswing, or call 805-720-3840.
CENTRAL CITY SWING