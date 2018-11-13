Four churches will present a Community Thanksgiving Worship Service on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., continuing an 18-year tradition. The service at First United Methodist Church, 311 S. Broadway in Santa Maria includes singing, prayers, a combined choir, Burnished Brass — a professional quartet of brass instruments, a message and Holy Communion. All are welcome to kick off their Thanksgiving observance with a worship experience thanking God from whom all blessings flow.
These services started in 2001 when St. Andrews United Methodist Church and Bethel Lutheran Church did a combined Thanksgiving service at Bethel Lutheran. The place was packed. Next year it was at St. Andrews. It got so big they moved to First United Methodist Church downtown. Over the years other churches have participated. This year the fourth church is Christ United Methodist Church.