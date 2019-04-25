Fishing for $5K
Rain or shine, the 24th annual Fish Derby will kick off at Cachuma Lake in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday, April 27 and run through noon Sunday, April 28. With 8,000 pounds of planted trout for the fishing, anglers of all ages will find odds to be in their favor.
Registration forms are available online at www.TROUTDERBY.org or at the Cachuma Lake Park entry gate, store, marina or Nature Center. The fee for adults is $40; youth 4-15 years old is $10. All anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license which may be purchased at the marina.
Two flares will be fired off from the harbor to start the Derby fishing at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 and to end it at noon on April 28. An awards program recognizing winners will commence at the Fireside Theater located at the Lake on Sunday at 1 p.m.