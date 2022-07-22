Since about the late 2000s, the "Star Trek" franchise has been hit and miss when it comes to its relevance in the cultural zeitgeist. The year 2009 gave us a JJ Abrams-directed reboot featuring the original series' characters played by new, young actors. It and the two sequels were popular at the box office, but it started a polarizing trend among Trekkies.

The films were set in an alternate timeline and focus more heavily on action and big explosions than actual exploration and discovery as the series originally focused. Abrams’ new variation felt more like a visit to your local Apple store with an unnecessary amount of lens flare blocking the camera. 

Over the last few years, there’s been a resurgence of what fans dub “New Trek” building off this alternate reality instigated by the 2009 reboot. Shows like “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard” undo a lot of the canon and assassinate already established characterizations.

Garrett K. Jones is a local fantasy author.  He currently has four books released in his ongoing series, and he produces a vlog on YouTube and the Creator's Corner podcast (available on Spotify, Google, & Apple).  www.archivesofthefivekingdoms.com/  IG/Twitter:  @gkj_publishing

Feel free to contact him with title suggestions of films you’d like him to review.

