Vice Ganda, a Filipino multifaceted personality excelling as a stand-up comedian, actor, TV presenter, recording artist, writer and fashion guru, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for a lively performance on Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.
Jose Maria Borja Viceral, better known as Vice Ganda, is widely known for his role as a panelist on ABS-CBN’s noontime variety show “It’s Showtime.” He has grown to become one of the most sought-after standup comedy acts, regularly packing venues with Filipino fans all over the world.
Vice Ganda started his professional career as a singer and soon graduated to performing as a standup comedian. His big break was in 2009 when he officially became a part of “It’s Showtime” after his fans succeeded in rallying for him to be a show regular. He earned the nickname “Unkabogable Vice Ganda,” which translates to “unbeatable Vice Ganda.”
As his career evolved over the years, he chiseled his inimitable style of humor, harboring on his sardonic brand of sexuality, situational satire and scathing mimicry of archetypal demeanor. He currently hosts his own talk show, “Gandang Gabi Vice,” which features a wide array of guests from celebrities, athletes, online sensations and even political figures.
He entered the film world with his leading role in the 2010 remake of the 1988 classic cult favorite “Petrang Kabayo.” The success of this film spawned a series of roles for Vice in multiple box-office winners, including “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin,” which is the highest grossing Filipino movie of all time. For this film, he was awarded Movie Actor of the Year by the Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards for Movies for his outstanding portrayal of four different characters.
As a singer, Vice has also found much success, topping the Filipino charts with singles such as “Karakaraka,” “Whoops Kiri” and “Boom Panes.” He’s known for adding whimsical choreography to each of his songs, which have all quickly become iconic dance crazes among the Filipino entertainment industry.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.