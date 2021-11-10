The high school district's Fiesta Mexicana celebration is returning to Santa Maria High School this weekend with a packed lineup of ballet folklorico and music performances from local students.
The two-hour program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in the school's Ethel Pope Auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at Righetti High School's business office or at the show for $15, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
Fiesta Mexicana will feature folk dance from 10 different Mexican regions, including selections from the states of Baja California, Campeche, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Yucatán and Jalisco, as well as traditional Mexican and Latino songs.
Performers will include Righetti High School Marimba Band & Ballet Folklórico, Allan Hancock College Ballet Folklórico, Ballet Folklórico Corazón de la Costa and Fresno State University’s los Danzantes de Aztlán, Klein said.
“The program is festive and is filled with a wide variety of exciting music and dances reflecting the diverse world of Mexican and Latino music and dance,’’ said Ricardo Gabaldon, director of Righetti's Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico.
Ethel Pope Auditorium is located at 901 S. Broadway.