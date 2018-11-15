LOS ANGELES — Initially, Eddie Redmayne doesn’t exactly know how to answer the question. He’s not certain which puts more pressure on him as an actor: to star in a film with a massive fan following that knows every detail of the story or to take on a character based on a living person.
When Redmayne took on the role of Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” the work earned him an Oscar. Now, he’s returning to the fandom world with “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Both come with their own pressure.
“The way I look at it, basically every job I ever take on seems to be very complicated and intimidating,” Redmayne says. “All I can do is try and do the best job that I can. I suppose, probably, the most intimidating job I have done to date was playing Stephen Hawking because I knew that he would see it. And, his family would see it. That sort of judgment is what I care about so the stakes get incredibly high.
“But, with ‘Fantastic Beasts’ there is this passionate fan base who you want to fulfill their expectations.”
Stepping back into the role of Newt was easy for him because when he was getting ready to make the first film, director David Yates had a clear vision of what the character should be like, as did writer J.K. Rowling.
In the film, evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) has been put in prison by the Magical Congress of the United States of America with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, Grindelwald escapes and begins to gather followers to help him rule over all non-magical beings.
Some actors worry about getting too much information beforehand as it could impact their performance. Having two books and access to the author proved to be a positive for Redmayne.
“When the author has an imagination as extraordinary as J.K. Rowling, it’s a great gift,” Redmayne says.
He points to how in “The Crimes of Grindlewald,” Newt has an assistant who is only seen in one scene. After he asked Rowling about the character, she wrote a short story for him about the background of the character and his friendship with her.
The roles in “Beasts” and “Theory” were a broad acting challenge for Redmayne but there’s one constant: The British actor throws himself physically into every role as much as possible.
Where he begins to work on the physical part of his performance is different depending on the role.
“Someone like Stephen Hawking or Lili (“The Danish Girl”) required a lot of research either through talking with Stephen or reading and trying to attach the emotional and the physical because they are both (intrinsic) things,” Redmayne says. “When Joe described Newt to me for the first film, he said he had a Buster Keaton quality.
“I also worked with a man who tracked animals for a living and to make as little noise as possible, he would spread his weight by opening out his feet. We thought that would be a key to playing Newt.”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the fourth film Redmayne has starred in since winning the Oscar. Life has been very different for him because after a long list of small roles in film and TV roles, Redmayne finds he now has more acting options. As to how getting an Oscar compares to being awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) — a British order of chivalry rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service — Redmayne says the honor just “feels surreal.”
Both are very real and Redmayne is grateful for the clout they have given him because he’s gone from being happy to land even a small role in a film or TV show to being able to read a wide variety of scripts. And, those scripts have him playing both roles based on real people and those with huge fan followings. He’s not 100 percent certain which is more challenging, but he’s ready for either.